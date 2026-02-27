Left Menu

China Stocks Surge Post-Lunar New Year Amid Tech Hopes

China's stock market showed resilience post-Lunar New Year, with investors optimistic about potential policies supporting technology and innovation from the upcoming National People's Congress. The CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index ended the week higher, despite recent tech sector pullbacks. Hong Kong shares benefited from shifting investments towards consumer stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market exhibited stability on Friday as onshore investors resumed trading post-Lunar New Year, leading to a positive week overall. Optimism surrounds the forthcoming National People's Congress, anticipated to introduce measures favoring technology and innovation. Consequently, Hong Kong shares saw an uptick.

Despite a slight dip of 0.3% in the CSI300 Index, the Shanghai Composite managed a 0.4% rise. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose by 1%, while the CSI300 ended the abbreviated week 1.1% up, with the Hang Seng climbing 0.8%.

Positive sentiment is buoyed by state-linked funds easing off on selling and anticipation of policy support for technology from the Congress, as per Morgan Stanley analysts. Meanwhile, a downward trend in Hong Kong-listed tech firms shifted some investor focus to consumer stocks with traditionally low valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

