China Stocks Surge Post-Lunar New Year Amid Tech Hopes
China's stock market showed resilience post-Lunar New Year, with investors optimistic about potential policies supporting technology and innovation from the upcoming National People's Congress. The CSI300 Index and Hang Seng Index ended the week higher, despite recent tech sector pullbacks. Hong Kong shares benefited from shifting investments towards consumer stocks.
Despite a slight dip of 0.3% in the CSI300 Index, the Shanghai Composite managed a 0.4% rise. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose by 1%, while the CSI300 ended the abbreviated week 1.1% up, with the Hang Seng climbing 0.8%.
Positive sentiment is buoyed by state-linked funds easing off on selling and anticipation of policy support for technology from the Congress, as per Morgan Stanley analysts. Meanwhile, a downward trend in Hong Kong-listed tech firms shifted some investor focus to consumer stocks with traditionally low valuations.
