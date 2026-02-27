India's Economic Surge: Revised GDP Figures Indicate Robust Growth

India's economy recorded a robust growth of 7.8% in the third quarter, as per revised GDP data, showing an upbeat trajectory compared to the previous year. This update follows a previous quarter growth of 8.4% and highlights a recalibration in economic metrics by the government.

Economists highlight that the revised series, featuring improved economic calculations, reflects stronger real growth figures, although the nominal growth remains below the desired 9%. The service and manufacturing sectors lead this growth, benefitting from festive demand and tax reforms.

Market reactions are positive as the revised growth rates suggest a stable economic environment conducive for corporate profits and fiscal health, although economists remain cautious about the gap between real and nominal gains and potential inflationary pressures.

