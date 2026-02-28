Cycling Surge: Cuba's Fuel Crisis Sparks Pedal Power Revival

Amidst a worsening fuel crisis in Cuba, driven by the U.S. intervention in Venezuela's oil exports, Havana residents are relying on bicycles to ease the burden of skyrocketing transportation costs. This resurgence in cycling comes as blackouts lengthen and prices soar for essentials like food and fuel.

Venezuela, previously Cuba's main oil supplier, has ceased shipments, pushing many to seek alternative transportation solutions. Electric vehicles and solar panels offer some relief, but for many, the solution is to cycle, with Havana residents pulling old bicycles from storage and learning to ride.

Local cycling organizations, like Citykleta, have experienced an unexpected surge in participation as people seek to adapt, repurposing bicycles for everyday commutes and family transportation. The demand for bike repairs has also surged, leading to shortages of parts, highlighting a new challenge within the biking boom.

