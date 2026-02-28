Left Menu

Cycling Surge: Cuba's Fuel Crisis Sparks Pedal Power Revival

As fuel scarcity grips Cuba, residents are turning to bicycles to cope with soaring transportation costs. Following the U.S. takeover of Venezuela's oil exports, bicycles are being pulled from storage, repaired, and relied upon. Local initiatives help newcomers embrace cycling, leading to increased demand for repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 01:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst a worsening fuel crisis in Cuba, driven by the U.S. intervention in Venezuela's oil exports, Havana residents are relying on bicycles to ease the burden of skyrocketing transportation costs. This resurgence in cycling comes as blackouts lengthen and prices soar for essentials like food and fuel.

Venezuela, previously Cuba's main oil supplier, has ceased shipments, pushing many to seek alternative transportation solutions. Electric vehicles and solar panels offer some relief, but for many, the solution is to cycle, with Havana residents pulling old bicycles from storage and learning to ride.

Local cycling organizations, like Citykleta, have experienced an unexpected surge in participation as people seek to adapt, repurposing bicycles for everyday commutes and family transportation. The demand for bike repairs has also surged, leading to shortages of parts, highlighting a new challenge within the biking boom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

