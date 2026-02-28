Assam Plans New Greenfield Airports to Boost Connectivity and Tourism

The government of Assam has taken a significant step toward enhancing its aviation infrastructure by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the development of five new greenfield airports. This agreement was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The proposed airports are located in Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo. Currently, Assam hosts seven airports, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Lakhimpur, and Rupsi.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to the AAI for initiating the pre-feasibility studies. He emphasized that the airport at Manas would cater to strategic needs and enhance wildlife tourism. Airports in Majuli, Umrangshu, Diphu, and Charaideo are expected to bolster regional connectivity and tourism, fostering economic development.

Sarma also highlighted opportunities for upgrading Rupsi Airport due to its strategic location near the Siliguri Corridor, known as the Chicken's Neck. He urged the AAI to improve international flight connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Chief Minister stated that the greenfield airports and subsequent launch of flight operations would significantly boost regional connectivity, tourism, industry, and commerce. This initiative is poised to reinforce Assam's strategic standing as a gateway to North East and South East Asian regions.

