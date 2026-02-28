Left Menu

Assam Plans New Greenfield Airports to Boost Connectivity and Tourism

Assam is planning to develop five new greenfield airports to enhance regional connectivity and promote tourism. A memorandum was signed between the Assam government and the Airports Authority of India in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This project aims to improve strategic, economic, and tourism prospects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:23 IST
Assam Plans New Greenfield Airports to Boost Connectivity and Tourism
Government of Assam signs MoU with Airports Authority of India for pre- feasibility study of five Greenfield airports (Image: DIPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Assam has taken a significant step toward enhancing its aviation infrastructure by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to conduct a pre-feasibility study for the development of five new greenfield airports. This agreement was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The proposed airports are located in Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo. Currently, Assam hosts seven airports, including Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Lakhimpur, and Rupsi.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to the AAI for initiating the pre-feasibility studies. He emphasized that the airport at Manas would cater to strategic needs and enhance wildlife tourism. Airports in Majuli, Umrangshu, Diphu, and Charaideo are expected to bolster regional connectivity and tourism, fostering economic development.

Sarma also highlighted opportunities for upgrading Rupsi Airport due to its strategic location near the Siliguri Corridor, known as the Chicken's Neck. He urged the AAI to improve international flight connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Chief Minister stated that the greenfield airports and subsequent launch of flight operations would significantly boost regional connectivity, tourism, industry, and commerce. This initiative is poised to reinforce Assam's strategic standing as a gateway to North East and South East Asian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tremors in Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam's DMK Move Sparks Controversy

Political Tremors in Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam's DMK Move Sparks Controversy

 India
2
High Court Shields Shankaracharya with Anticipatory Bail in POCSO Case

High Court Shields Shankaracharya with Anticipatory Bail in POCSO Case

 India
3
Deadly Sea Skirmish: U.S.-Cuba Tensions Soar As Exiles Launch Armed Attack

Deadly Sea Skirmish: U.S.-Cuba Tensions Soar As Exiles Launch Armed Attack

 Global
4
Odisha Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Paradip Crime

Odisha Tragedy: Arrests Made in Shocking Paradip Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026