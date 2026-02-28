US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Echoes of Conflict and Global Reactions

The United States, alongside Israel, launched a military strike on Iran on Saturday, initiating a significant escalation in regional tensions. The initial strike reportedly targeted areas around Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's offices, amidst broader attacks across the nation.

President Trump, in a social media video, declared the onset of 'major combat operations' against Iran, citing ongoing nuclear developments as the rationale. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that the joint operation aimed to neutralize threats posed by Iran, thus empowering Iranian citizens to claim their governance.

In retaliation, explosions were reported in northern Israel, with the military intercepting Iranian missiles. Meanwhile, Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen vowed to resume missile attacks, signaling further escalation. As international observers keep a close watch, both the US and Iran seem locked in a complex geopolitical confrontation.