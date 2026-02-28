Strengthening Ties: Japan Eyes Semiconductor Growth in Assam

Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Iwao Horii, paid a visit to Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, with the aim of bolstering the semiconductor industry in the region. The leaders deliberated on consolidating policy support and speeding up connectivity to attract investment.

The burgeoning relationship between Japan and India took center stage during these discussions, as both parties explored possibilities for developing a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem around the Tata OSAT facility in Jagiroad. This initiative also seeks to elevate youth through emerging technological education and Japanese language proficiency.

The high-level meeting, joined by Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, underlined the strategic importance of Assam in the broader Indo-Japan partnership. By utilizing the #ActEast policy advantages, the region aims to become an alluring investment prospect.

