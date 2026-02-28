Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Move to Harness Mineral-rich Coastline

Andhra Pradesh is opening its coastline for large-scale mining to reduce India's reliance on Chinese imports of critical minerals. The state plans to develop a domestic value chain for rare earth and titanium by leveraging its rich deposits, aligning with India's broader focus on mineral security and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Move to Harness Mineral-rich Coastline
In a bid to decrease India's dependency on Chinese mineral imports, Andhra Pradesh is set to tap into its mineral-rich coastline for extensive beach sand mining.

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) aims to establish a domestic value chain for rare earth and titanium through strategic development of its coastal deposits.

This initiative aligns with India's wider focus on critical mineral security and manufacturing, with Andhra Pradesh positioned to become a domestic hub for vital mineral processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

