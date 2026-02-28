Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Move to Harness Mineral-rich Coastline

In a bid to decrease India's dependency on Chinese mineral imports, Andhra Pradesh is set to tap into its mineral-rich coastline for extensive beach sand mining.

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) aims to establish a domestic value chain for rare earth and titanium through strategic development of its coastal deposits.

This initiative aligns with India's wider focus on critical mineral security and manufacturing, with Andhra Pradesh positioned to become a domestic hub for vital mineral processing.

