Paint Industry Resilience: Growth Amidst Competitive Pressure

Leading paint manufacturers in India anticipate strong competition while expecting demand and volume growth in Q4, despite challenges like a shorter festive period and prolonged monsoon. Managing Directors from Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and Berger Paints express cautious optimism about market recovery and sustained growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's top paint manufacturers are gearing up for an intense competitive landscape, as they project volume growth and improved demand in the fourth quarter. Despite hurdles such as a shortened festive season and extended monsoon affecting sales, the industry remains optimistic about the upcoming months.

Executives from leading companies like Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and AkzoNobel India have highlighted a promising recovery in November and December after a slow October. They attribute this resurgence to stable infrastructure developments and steady consumption patterns.

The market, dominated by Asian Paints, continues to attract new players, with significant investments focusing on branding, distribution, and urban initiatives. Analysts predict sustained demand momentum driven by infrastructure expansion and automotive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

