Paint Industry Resilience: Growth Amidst Competitive Pressure

India's top paint manufacturers are gearing up for an intense competitive landscape, as they project volume growth and improved demand in the fourth quarter. Despite hurdles such as a shortened festive season and extended monsoon affecting sales, the industry remains optimistic about the upcoming months.

Executives from leading companies like Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac, and AkzoNobel India have highlighted a promising recovery in November and December after a slow October. They attribute this resurgence to stable infrastructure developments and steady consumption patterns.

The market, dominated by Asian Paints, continues to attract new players, with significant investments focusing on branding, distribution, and urban initiatives. Analysts predict sustained demand momentum driven by infrastructure expansion and automotive growth.

