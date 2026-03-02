U.S. Military's Extensive Campaign Targets Iranian Assets
The United States military has executed a series of operations against over 1,000 Iranian targets since Saturday. These actions, detailed by U.S. Central Command, include strikes on command centers, missile sites, and naval assets. The objective is to disrupt Iran's control and communication capabilities.
The U.S. military has intensively struck over 1,000 Iranian targets since Saturday, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.
The targeted assets include command and control centers, IRGC headquarters, missile sites, and naval ships and submarines, aiming to cripple Iran's military capabilities.
The elaborate list of strikes underscores the ongoing tension and strategic military efforts designed to challenge Iran's military prowess.
