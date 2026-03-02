U.S. Military's Extensive Campaign Targets Iranian Assets

The U.S. military has intensively struck over 1,000 Iranian targets since Saturday, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

The targeted assets include command and control centers, IRGC headquarters, missile sites, and naval ships and submarines, aiming to cripple Iran's military capabilities.

The elaborate list of strikes underscores the ongoing tension and strategic military efforts designed to challenge Iran's military prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)