Geopolitical Tensions Threaten India's Economic Growth Amid Trade Deals

The Fitch Group's firm, BMI, has issued a cautionary note regarding potential economic setbacks for India due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The instability could counteract the positive outcomes anticipated from recent trade agreements with the European Union and the United States.

BMI projects that a 10% hike in oil prices, triggered by the geopolitical strife involving the US, Israel, and Iran, could decrease India's GDP by up to 0.6 percentage points. This scenario is worrisome since India's reliance on oil imports stands at a significant 88%.

While trade deals with the US and EU offer some economic relief, the wider impact of the Gulf crisis, including potential closures of key transit points like the Strait of Hormuz, threatens global oil supplies. Consequently, economic growth in oil-import-dependent regions, such as India, faces mounting challenges.