Diplomatic Discussions: UAE and Ukraine Unite Against Iranian Threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about Iranian attacks on civilian infrastructure. They agreed to collaborate on protecting lives and have tasked their teams to address the situation. Zelenskiy shared this update via social media.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a telephone conversation with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday to tackle the ongoing Iranian assaults on civilian infrastructure.
During the call, Zelenskiy and Al Nahyan discussed potential collaborative efforts to bolster the protection of civilians under threat from these attacks. The two leaders have committed to having their respective teams work closely to address the grim situation effectively.
President Zelenskiy relayed the progress of the diplomatic exchange on his social media platform X, indicating a shared resolve between Ukraine and the UAE to confront the challenges posed by the Iranian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
