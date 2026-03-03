Kejriwal to Face 'Phansi Ghar' Inquiry: Calls for Live-Streaming
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee over a controversy involving the 'Phansi Ghar'. He demands live-streaming of the proceedings to ensure transparency. The Committee is reviewing claims that a renovated section in the assembly was improperly executed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to appear before the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee on the controversial 'Phansi Ghar' issue. The proceedings are slated for March 6, with Kejriwal demanding that the inquiry be live-streamed for public transparency.
The controversy revolves around a section in the Delhi Assembly, inaugurated as a British-era 'Phansi Ghar' under Kejriwal's AAP government, which the opposition BJP claims was actually a tiffin room. The committee's scrutiny follows concerns raised over the authenticity of the site.
Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders, initially faced criticism for not attending prior summons. The committee had previously recommended legislative action against them. Amid ongoing major governance challenges in the city, Kejriwal emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in handling this matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
