Power Ministry's Search for NTPC Head: A Leadership Hunt

The power ministry is forming a search-cum-selection committee to find a new head for NTPC after PESB couldn't find a suitable candidate. Incumbent CMD, Gurdeep Singh, has had his service extended till 2026. The search process opens until March 28, 2026.

The Ministry of Power is establishing a search-cum-selection committee to find a new leader for the state-owned electricity generator, NTPC, following the inability of the government headhunter, PESB, to identify a suitable candidate.

The Public Enterprise Selection Board, under the Department of Personnel and Training, interviewed several candidates for the Chief Managing Director role at NTPC. Current CMD Gurdeep Singh's tenure was extended until August 1, 2026, due to the lack of a successor.

The power ministry announced the decision on February 28, noting that applications for the position are open until March 28, 2026. The move comes as PESB has also struggled to find suitable candidates for other public sector enterprises since 2021.

