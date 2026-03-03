Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Air Travel: Delhi Airport Impact

Around 80 international flights were cancelled at Delhi airport due to the Middle East conflict. Airlines like Emirates have resumed some operations. Measures are in place at the airport for passenger assistance. Indian airlines also faced cancellations, with Air India successfully managing operations despite the disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, operational disruptions have led to the cancellation of approximately 80 international flights at Delhi airport, as confirmed by an official. Emirates and other airlines have partially resumed operations, while restrictions continue to affect schedules and delays.

Delhi airport operator DIAL reported that 36 departures and 44 arrivals were cancelled. An Emirates flight bound for Dubai was forced to return to the national capital due to airspace restrictions, highlighting the impact of the crisis on normal flight operations.

In light of these challenges, Delhi airport has enhanced facilities to aid affected passengers, including the addition of over 400 seating arrangements and extra medical teams. Despite the turmoil, Air India successfully managed flights to and from Dubai, ensuring the safe return of crew and passengers.

