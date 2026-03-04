Left Menu

Global Conflict Disrupts Maharashtra's Industrial Pulse

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran is affecting industrial production in Maharashtra, disrupting global supply chains. This has caused delays in exporting goods like automobile components and agricultural produce. Local industry leaders express concerns over increased costs and risk of losing international clientele.

Updated: 04-03-2026 14:52 IST
The ongoing US-Israeli conflict against Iran is casting a shadow over Maharashtra's industrial landscape, significantly disrupting the global supply chain. This has been reported by the Marathwada Exporters' Forum of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), which cites a noticeable delay in exporting automobile components to Europe.

US President Donald Trump's recent calls for the Iranian populace to oppose their Islamic leadership have escalated tensions, further exacerbating issues for roughly a thousand small to large industrial units in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. These units are facing logistical challenges as their export goods remain delayed at key ports.

Rohit Jaju, head of the Marathwada Exporters' Forum, relayed that goods in transit, especially automobile parts, are stuck at docks, compelling industries to consider alternate, costlier routes. Crucial agricultural exports have also halted, risking higher cost imports of produce like apples. Industry players fear that prolonged delays may drive international buyers to seek alternative suppliers.

