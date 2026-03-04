Economic Impact: Air War Costs Israel Billions

Israel's economy is feeling the strain as the ongoing air conflict with Iran threatens to incur hefty financial losses, estimated to exceed 9 billion shekels weekly, according to the Finance Ministry. This economic setback is largely due to stringent restrictions imposed by Israel's Home Front Command, which limit travel and mandate school closures.

Under the current 'red' alert restrictions, these measures, combined with the mobilization of military reserves, are calculated to cost the Israeli economy an estimated 9.4 billion shekels. The financial burden adds another dimension to the challenges faced by the nation amidst escalating tension.

As Israel contends with the dual pressures of military engagements and economic difficulties, the Ministry's announcement underscores the broader financial implications that arise from prolonged conflicts. The exchange rate of $1 equals 3.0733 shekels further contextualizes the extensive economic cost in international terms.