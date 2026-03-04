Nagaur Crewman Missing After Missile Strike Near Oman

In the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, a missile strike hit an oil tanker near Oman, leaving Dalip Singh, a crew member from Rajasthan, missing. The attack occurred at Khasab Port, causing significant damage to the vessel.

According to family members, Dalip Singh, hailing from Khinwatana village in Nagaur, was aboard the tanker operated by Skylight Company when it was struck. He had begun his duty on January 22 and was in the forward section of the ship during the attack.

While most crew members were evacuated, Singh and two others went missing. Another crew member, Ashish Kumar, was reported dead, as confirmed by Singh's brother, Devendra Singh. Efforts to locate Dalip Singh continue as details of the incident unfold.