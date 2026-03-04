Middle East Airspace Crisis: Airlines Struggle Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

Governments are mobilizing repatriation flights in the Middle East on Wednesday in an attempt to bring home tens of thousands of citizens caught overseas amid escalating U.S. and Israeli military activity against Iran.

Airspace in major Gulf hubs, including Dubai, remain closed for five days, hurling the region into its largest aviation crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights scheduled for Britain and France marked the initial efforts at resuming travel, as UAE opened corridors for some citizens' return.

Airlines face tumultuous times—Lufthansa, Qantas, and other major carriers show stock declines due to war-induced costs and travel disruptions. Rising oil prices and logistical challenges in resuming full operations threaten further economic strain.