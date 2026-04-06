Indian Auto Retail Hits Historic High: A Shift in Industry Growth

In a landmark achievement, Indian automobile retail sales reached an unprecedented high in the financial year ending March 2026, with total sales standing at 2,96,71,064 units. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported a robust 13.30% year-on-year growth, nudging the industry towards the 3-crore milestone. This growth spurt was fueled by record-breaking sales across nearly all vehicle categories and a notable demand surge in the latter half of the year.

Notably, tractor sales soared to 10,50,077 units, marking an 18.95% increase, while construction equipment sales saw a decline to 71,227 units, impacted by project delays. The year's trajectory was distinctly two-phased, with a muted first half due to pre-GST 2.0 uncertainties, giving way to an upswing post-implementation in September.

FADA President C S Vigneshwar hailed the year as transformative for Indian auto retail, citing it as a significant shift in the industry's growth narrative. The introduction of GST 2.0 in September played a pivotal role in this turnaround, as it effectively lowered the tax burden on mass-market vehicles, bolstering consumer affordability and catalyzing record volumes. Additionally, the rise of electric and CNG vehicles further signified a changing fuel-mix landscape within the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)