EU and GCC Call for Diplomacy in Middle East Crisis

The European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council emphasized diplomacy to resolve the Middle East crisis while supporting Gulf countries' right to defend against Iran. They reinforced a commitment to regional stability, protection of civilians, and international law, promoting joint diplomatic efforts to prevent nuclear proliferation in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have issued a joint call for dialogue and diplomacy as tensions escalate in the Middle East. This comes amid concerns over Iran's influence in the region.

During a videoconference with European and Gulf foreign ministers, both parties emphasized their commitment to regional stability and underscored the necessity to protect civilians and adhere to international law.

They agreed on collaborative diplomatic efforts to deter Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while supporting the right of Gulf countries to self-defense, with hopes of ultimately allowing the Iranian populace to decide their future.

