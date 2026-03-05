Global Supply Chain Chaos: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Cargo Routes

The ongoing Middle East conflict is causing significant disruption to global supply chains, specifically impacting air cargo routes that traverse through the region. With passenger and freighter flights grounded, cargo capacity has diminished sharply, leading to an uptick in freight rates globally.

According to Abdol Moaberry, CEO of GA Telesis, the halt has heavily affected supply chains to the Middle East. Air cargo, responsible for a third of global trade by value, faces a 22% reduction in capacity, says logistics consultancy firm Aevean.

Key industry sectors ranging from technology to pharmaceuticals are feeling the pinch, with increased freight rates particularly noticeable on Asia-Europe routes. Despite challenges, players like Chinese airlines find opportunities due to geopolitical shifts, but the overall gridlock highlights the vulnerabilities in global logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)