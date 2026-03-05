Left Menu

Karnataka's Financial Strain: BJP Criticizes Congress Government Amid Rising Costs

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticizes the Congress-led government for escalating prices due to financial mismanagement. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah advocates for stronger Union-State relations through cooperative federalism. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also highlights the state's financial woes concerning metro fare hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:35 IST
Karnataka's Financial Strain: BJP Criticizes Congress Government Amid Rising Costs
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra criticized the Congress-led government, helmed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for what he described as repeated recourse to price hikes. Vijayendra claimed that the government's inability to generate funds for its five guarantees led to financial mismanagement, causing significant strain on the state's economy.

The BJP leader highlighted the increase in prices of petrol, diesel, essential commodities, and electricity, suggesting these hikes indicate the chief minister's struggles to honor promises due to an inadequate resource generation strategy. He warned that Karnataka is on the brink of financial crisis and potential bankruptcy.

In contrast, CM Siddaramaiah has advocated for strengthened Union-State relations, emphasizing the need for cooperative federalism. He wrote to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and expressed on social media the need for balanced fiscal and legislative powers among states within India's federal framework. Additionally, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya underscored the government's financial limitations by discussing metro fare hike debates, attributing them to the state's weakened fiscal position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

