Algeria's Ramzan Dilemma: Rising Costs Amidst Economic Struggles

Algerians face soaring food prices during Ramzan, despite their country's oil wealth. The government promises economic aid, including livestock imports, to ease tensions. Mercy restaurants, providing free meals, reflect growing poverty. President Tebboune pledges wage increases as the middle class struggles amidst worsening economic conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 01-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Amidst the holy month of Ramzan, Algerians grapple with rising food prices, turning traditional feasts into a financial burden. Although Algeria is an oil-rich nation, many citizens find it difficult to afford festive meals, as their purchasing power declines.

In response to economic challenges and potential unrest, the Algerian government has promised economic aid, including the import of thousands of sheep and cattle to reduce meat prices. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirms efforts to ensure citizens can enjoy Ramzan without distress.

Mercy restaurants have become prevalent, serving free meals to entire families, signaling the deepening poverty in the country. Tebboune also announced incremental increases in minimum wage, retirement pensions, and unemployment benefits to bolster the struggling middle class amid ongoing economic shifts.

