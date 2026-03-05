Dollar Climbs Amid Middle East Conflict as Safe-Haven Demand Soars

Amid intensifying Middle East conflict, the U.S. dollar soared as investors sought safe-haven assets. Iran's warnings against Washington added further uncertainty, causing the dollar index to rise by 0.5% while the euro and sterling saw declines. Traditional havens like gold behaved unpredictably, forcing investors to reevaluate asset protection strategies.

Yields on German Bunds and Treasuries increased as investors sold off these assets. Despite stable U.S. labor market data, currency investors ignored it in favor of safe holdings. The energy price hike due to the conflict has fueled inflation fears, affecting central bank rate strategies globally.

Market players are revising Fed rate expectations while European central banks face potential rate hikes. The dollar's rise against yen and yuan reflects its newfound dominance in volatile markets, overshadowing cryptocurrency setbacks post initial gains. As the conflict unfolds, global economic and financial sectors must navigate heightened volatility and uncertainty.

