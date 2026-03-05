Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Euro zone government bonds experienced a significant drop on Thursday, leading to an increase in yields as investors grew concerned about a potential inflationary shock stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict.

The surge in oil prices, approaching their highest levels during the six-day U.S.-Iran war, disrupted supplies and caused bond yields to rise sharply. German 10-year Bund yields climbed 9.5 basis points to 2.84%, marking the highest level since February 9.

With energy prices soaring, traders have dismissed prospects of a European Central Bank interest rate cut this year. The ECB is set to meet on March 18-19 to decide monetary policy, with analysts expecting no change to rates as the conflict raises inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)