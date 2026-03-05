Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Euro zone government bonds experienced a drop, leading to a rise in yields due to investor concerns over inflationary shocks from the ongoing Middle East conflict. Oil prices surged, triggering significant weekly gains in bond yields. ECB rate expectations have shifted amid soaring energy prices and potential inflation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:02 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bonds experienced a significant drop on Thursday, leading to an increase in yields as investors grew concerned about a potential inflationary shock stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict.

The surge in oil prices, approaching their highest levels during the six-day U.S.-Iran war, disrupted supplies and caused bond yields to rise sharply. German 10-year Bund yields climbed 9.5 basis points to 2.84%, marking the highest level since February 9.

With energy prices soaring, traders have dismissed prospects of a European Central Bank interest rate cut this year. The ECB is set to meet on March 18-19 to decide monetary policy, with analysts expecting no change to rates as the conflict raises inflation risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Centre Plans Coconut Sector Revamp; Focus on Productivity and Farmer Income

Centre Plans Coconut Sector Revamp; Focus on Productivity and Farmer Income

 India
2
DGFT Extends Export Obligation Deadline for Key Schemes Amid Global Disruption

DGFT Extends Export Obligation Deadline for Key Schemes Amid Global Disrupti...

 India
3
MY Bharat–NSS Chintan Shivir Ends with Action Plan to Boost Youth Engagement

MY Bharat–NSS Chintan Shivir Ends with Action Plan to Boost Youth Engagement

 India
4
8th Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrated; Top Janaushadhi Kendra Owners Honoured

8th Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrated; Top Janaushadhi Kendra Owners Honoured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Africa’s AI future at risk without stronger digital privacy safeguards

Can artificial intelligence reduce learning poverty?

AI may change job structures without replacing traditional career status

Generative AI may accelerate progress toward SDG 4 quality education goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026