Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
Euro zone government bonds experienced a drop, leading to a rise in yields due to investor concerns over inflationary shocks from the ongoing Middle East conflict. Oil prices surged, triggering significant weekly gains in bond yields. ECB rate expectations have shifted amid soaring energy prices and potential inflation risks.
Euro zone government bonds experienced a significant drop on Thursday, leading to an increase in yields as investors grew concerned about a potential inflationary shock stemming from the escalating Middle East conflict.
The surge in oil prices, approaching their highest levels during the six-day U.S.-Iran war, disrupted supplies and caused bond yields to rise sharply. German 10-year Bund yields climbed 9.5 basis points to 2.84%, marking the highest level since February 9.
With energy prices soaring, traders have dismissed prospects of a European Central Bank interest rate cut this year. The ECB is set to meet on March 18-19 to decide monetary policy, with analysts expecting no change to rates as the conflict raises inflation risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corp Adapts Amid Middle East Conflict and Global Shifts
Israel's Rare Airborne Assault: Intensifying Middle East Conflict
Middle East Turmoil Shakes Markets: Oil Prices Surge Amid Uncertainty
Surge in Oil Prices Sparks Economic Concerns
Escalating Middle East Conflict: Global Ramifications and Key Players