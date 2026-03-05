Left Menu

Bengal governor Bose went to Delhi to resign, cancelling trip to Darjeeling: Official

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose went to Delhi in order to resign from the post after cancelling his scheduled trip to Darjeeling on Thursday, a senior official of the Lok Bhavan here said. Bose had a set of programmes scheduled for the next couple of days, during which he had planned visit villages in the northern part of West Bengal, the official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:54 IST
Bengal governor Bose went to Delhi to resign, cancelling trip to Darjeeling: Official
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose went to Delhi in order to resign from the post after cancelling his scheduled trip to Darjeeling on Thursday, a senior official of the Lok Bhavan here said. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Darjeeling on a two-day visit from Friday, and Bose was supposed to attend her programmes. ''The governor went to Delhi to resign. Before that, he cancelled his trip to Darjeeling,'' the official told PTI on condition of anonymity. In the evening, Bose had tendered his resignation as the governor of West Bengal. Talking to PTI over the phone from Delhi, Bose said, ''Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me.'' He, however, did not disclose the reasons behind the abrupt decision. Bose had a set of programmes scheduled for the next couple of days, during which he had planned visit villages in the northern part of West Bengal, the official said. Bose also had plans to spend the night in Naxalbari on March 8 and interact with villagers there, he said. ''The Governor also had plans to stay in other villages of North Bengal, spend time with workers at tea gardens and enquire about their well-being,'' the official added. President Murmu is scheduled to participate in the 9th International Santal Council on March 7 at Phansidewa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 6-Rising fuel prices lash airline sector as Iran conflict widens

UPDATE 6-Rising fuel prices lash airline sector as Iran conflict widens

 Global
2
R N Ravi new West Bengal Governor, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named Bihar Governor

R N Ravi new West Bengal Governor, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named Biha...

 India
3
Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit detailed report

Indore water contamination: MP HC gives probe commission one month to submit...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campaign

UPDATE 2-Trump tells Reuters he did not sign off on border security ad campa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026