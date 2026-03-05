Left Menu

Petrol pump worker killed as SUV hits motorcycle head-on in Gurugram

A petrol pump worker died after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle in the Sushant Lok area here, police said on Thursday. According to police, the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Mukesh was travelling from Sector 44 to Sushant Lok on Vyapar Kendra Road for some work. The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, police added.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-03-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A petrol pump worker died after an SUV rammed into his motorcycle in the Sushant Lok area here, police said on Thursday. The accused driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle after the accident. An FIR has been registered at the Sushant Lok police station, they said. According to police, the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Mukesh was travelling from Sector 44 to Sushant Lok on Vyapar Kendra Road for some work. Near Vyapar Kendra, a white Thar coming from the wrong side at high speed hit his motorcycle head-on, leaving him critically injured, they said. The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, police added. Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle had no number plates either at the front or rear. Locals took Mukesh to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said. He was a resident of Rohta Patti in Palwal and worked at a petrol pump in Sector 44. An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver, based on a complaint lodged by his brother Ashok. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Thursday, police said. ''The Thar vehicle has been seized from the spot. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and the driver will be arrested soon,'' a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

