Left Menu

State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after retaliatory Iranian strikes, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 00:50 IST
State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after retaliatory Iranian strikes, reports AP.

State Department announces closure of US Embassy in Kuwait after retaliatory Iranian strikes, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-US, European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

GLOBAL MARKETS-US, European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond s...

 Global
2
US Capitol rioter who was pardoned by Trump gets life sentence for molesting 2 children

US Capitol rioter who was pardoned by Trump gets life sentence for molesting...

 United States
3
Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goals-Burgum

Venezuela to ensure security of mining companies, exceed oil production goal...

 Global
4
FOREX-US dollar advances as Middle East conflict rages on, fuels safe-haven demand

FOREX-US dollar advances as Middle East conflict rages on, fuels safe-haven ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026