ILO, ACMA Train 140 Auto Suppliers on Responsible Supply Chains

The International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), organized a series of capacity-building workshops to help automotive suppliers integrate Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) into their operations and supply chains.

Held between November and December 2025 in Pune, Gurugram and Chennai, the workshops brought together more than 140 Tier-1 and Tier-2 automotive suppliers, industry leaders and associations. The programme aimed to strengthen awareness of responsible business practices as global markets increasingly require stronger due diligence and ethical supply chain standards.

Strengthening responsible automotive supply chains

The workshop series focused on helping enterprises align with India’s National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) and global frameworks such as:

The ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises (MNE Declaration)

The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

Participants explored how responsible business practices can enhance supply chain resilience, worker protection and global competitiveness, while meeting evolving international expectations on labour standards and sustainability.

Pune workshop highlights responsible growth strategy

The first workshop, held in Pune on 21 November 2025, opened with a call for Indian manufacturers to see responsible business practices as a strategic opportunity rather than a regulatory burden.

Dinesh Vedpathak, CEO – Pillar 3 at ACMA Mobility Foundation, said global automotive supply chains are increasingly shaped by responsible and resilient manufacturing.

He urged suppliers to adopt international standards proactively, emphasizing that responsible practices can strengthen India’s position in global supply networks.

Gurugram discussions focus on workforce engagement

The second workshop in Gurugram on 3 December 2025 highlighted how workforce engagement and responsible management practices can improve both social outcomes and business performance.

Arunima Mohanty, Head of HR and ESG at Metalman, shared how initiatives such as worker voice surveys, grievance mechanisms and AI-assisted risk mapping helped reduce supply chain disruptions while improving employee satisfaction and retention.

She stressed the importance of investing in initiatives that deliver both social and commercial returns.

Tanu Ahuja, ESG Corporate Head at Vikas Group, explained how integrating RBC into core performance indicators and supplier programmes strengthened transparency and accountability.

Measures such as wage audits, skills development programmes and incentive-based supplier alignment helped improve supplier performance and secure contracts with premium original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Both speakers highlighted the importance of credible grievance mechanisms and ongoing capacity building to ensure responsible practices translate into real improvements for workers across supply chains.

Chennai workshop highlights workplace culture and inclusion

The final workshop in Chennai on 12 December 2025 explored how workplace culture and inclusion contribute to long-term labour resilience in manufacturing.

Raghuvaran, Head of HR at Turbo Energy Pvt. Ltd., discussed initiatives aimed at strengthening trust between management and workers, including open dialogue platforms such as the company’s “Coffee with HR” programme.

He noted that workplace culture improves when employees feel safe to share concerns and ideas.

Karthik Vaithiyanathan, COO and Head of Business Development at I P Rings Ltd., emphasized that responsible business practices are becoming essential for companies seeking to remain competitive in global markets.

He highlighted targeted initiatives to make shop floors safer and more inclusive for women, noting that increasing women’s participation represents a key growth opportunity for India’s automotive sector.

Responsible business practices key to global competitiveness

Across all three workshops, industry leaders agreed that advancing responsible business conduct is essential for protecting workers’ rights, strengthening supply chains and enhancing India’s competitiveness in global automotive markets.

The programme also highlighted how stronger alignment with international labour standards can help Indian manufacturers meet the due diligence expectations of global buyers and regulators.

Supporting responsible value chains in Asia

The workshop series was organised under the ILO project “Building Responsible Value Chains in Asia through the Promotion of Decent Work in Business Operations (Phase II)”.

The initiative is funded by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and aims to promote responsible, inclusive and sustainable enterprises across supply chains.

The project operates in four Asian countries, including India, and supports capacity-building programmes for governments, employers and workers to advance decent work and responsible business practices.