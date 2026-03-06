Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Liquor Reforms to Boost Excise Revenue

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced major reforms in the state's liquor taxation, introducing an alcohol-based duty structure. Aiming for Rs 45,000 crore revenue by 2026-27, the changes include deregulation of price fixation and technology-driven monitoring. The reforms also focus on enhancing transparency and compliance in the excise sector.

Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a series of sweeping reforms in the state's liquor taxation framework, including a new alcohol-content-based duty structure and deregulation of price fixation. These changes aim to boost transparency, compliance, and ease of business, with a target to achieve Rs 45,000 crore in excise revenue by 2026-27.

The new Alcohol-in-Beverage excise system will replace existing structures, rationalize pricing across beverages, and introduce uniform excise duties. Additionally, the pricing slabs will be reduced from 16 to eight, and technology-driven systems will be implemented to monitor the movement of liquor, enhancing transparency and oversight.

Further reforms will encourage tourism in the alcohol sector by allowing on-premise tasting sessions at distilleries and breweries. Alongside these changes, the government will focus on addressing the social effects of alcohol through public health initiatives, ensuring a balanced approach to economic and social impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

