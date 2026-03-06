China's Trade Resilience Faces Geopolitical Tests

China's trade started the year stronger than anticipated, maintaining last year's positive momentum, although a challenging geopolitical climate is creating new uncertainties for exporters and supply chains, according to officials.

On Thursday, Beijing revealed a reduced growth target of 4.5%-5% for 2026, slightly down from the previous 5%, achieved through a significant increase in its trade surplus, reaching a record $1.2 trillion. Commerce Minister Wang Wentao emphasized the need for 'balanced trade' - stabilizing exports and expanding imports to ensure a more seamless operation of the economy.

Wang noted that, while trade momentum remained robust in early 2023, external challenges persist due to geopolitical conflicts disrupting global supply chains. The People's Bank of China highlighted emerging financial market volatility associated with the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, promising to maintain currency flexibility and support businesses with hedging services.