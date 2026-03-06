Punjab Slashes Power Tariffs for Citizens and Businesses

In a significant move, Punjab's Power Minister, Sanjeev Arora, has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for both domestic and commercial users in the state, commencing from April 1. Domestic consumers will enjoy a cut of 70 paise per unit, supplementing the existing provision of 300 free units per month.

Commercial users stand to benefit as well with a reduction of up to 79 paise per unit, tailored to load capacity. Fixed charges have been trimmed, offering relief to traders and shopkeepers across Punjab. Arora emphasized that electric vehicle charging rates are now among the most cost-effective, with a fixed charge of Rs 5 per unit.

Further easing the burden on the industrial sector, fixed charges for connections up to 100 KW have been reduced. Moreover, no tariff increase will occur in the financial year 2026-27 for industrial consumers. In a noteworthy decision, advocates will now be charged at a residential tariff rate rather than commercial.

(With inputs from agencies.)