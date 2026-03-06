Left Menu

Punjab Slashes Power Tariffs for Citizens and Businesses

Punjab's Power Minister announced substantial cuts in power tariffs for both domestic and commercial users, effective April 1. Domestic users benefit from a 70 paise per unit reduction, while commercial users see up to 79 paise less per unit. Fixed charges have also been revised downwards, providing relief across segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:37 IST
Punjab Slashes Power Tariffs for Citizens and Businesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Punjab's Power Minister, Sanjeev Arora, has announced a reduction in electricity tariffs for both domestic and commercial users in the state, commencing from April 1. Domestic consumers will enjoy a cut of 70 paise per unit, supplementing the existing provision of 300 free units per month.

Commercial users stand to benefit as well with a reduction of up to 79 paise per unit, tailored to load capacity. Fixed charges have been trimmed, offering relief to traders and shopkeepers across Punjab. Arora emphasized that electric vehicle charging rates are now among the most cost-effective, with a fixed charge of Rs 5 per unit.

Further easing the burden on the industrial sector, fixed charges for connections up to 100 KW have been reduced. Moreover, no tariff increase will occur in the financial year 2026-27 for industrial consumers. In a noteworthy decision, advocates will now be charged at a residential tariff rate rather than commercial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

LNG Wave Set to Impact Global Markets, Says IEA

 Belgium
2
Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance

Raisina Dialogue 2026: Naidu's Vision for Tech-Driven Governance

 India
3
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
4
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026