Hungary Seeks Clarity on Ukrainian Cash Transits

In a move that could impact regional relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is seeking answers from Ukraine following the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens in Hungary. The individuals, found carrying cash and gold, have prompted concern from Hungarian authorities.

Szijjarto has demanded clarity on whether Ukraine has been simply transiting funds through Hungary or if the money has been used within the country to benefit individuals or entities. The situation has raised suspicions and prompted a thorough investigation.

The outcome of this inquiry could have significant implications for Hungary-Ukraine relations, as well as for broader economic and security cooperation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)