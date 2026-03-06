Left Menu

Hungary Seeks Clarity on Ukrainian Cash Transits

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto calls for answers after seven Ukrainian citizens were detained for carrying cash and gold into Hungary. Szijjarto questions whether the funds were merely passing through or also being utilized within Hungary, prompting a deeper investigation into the matter.

Updated: 06-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:03 IST
Hungary Seeks Clarity on Ukrainian Cash Transits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could impact regional relations, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is seeking answers from Ukraine following the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens in Hungary. The individuals, found carrying cash and gold, have prompted concern from Hungarian authorities.

Szijjarto has demanded clarity on whether Ukraine has been simply transiting funds through Hungary or if the money has been used within the country to benefit individuals or entities. The situation has raised suspicions and prompted a thorough investigation.

The outcome of this inquiry could have significant implications for Hungary-Ukraine relations, as well as for broader economic and security cooperation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

