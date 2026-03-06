Left Menu

Maharashtra's Path to Prosperity: Budget 2026-27 Unveiled

The Maharashtra Budget for 2026-27, presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focuses on the vision of a developed India. It includes a farm loan waiver and incentives for farmers, emphasizing regional balance. Maharashtra aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047.

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, unveiled the 2026-27 budget with a focus on the vision of Viksit Bharat, or developed India. This ambitious budget aims to accelerate the state's economic growth while addressing the promises made by the Mahayuti alliance.

Key highlights of the budget include the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmafi Yojna, a loan waiver scheme for farmers, and an incentive of Rs 50,000 for diligent loan-repaying farmers. The budget also allocates Rs 1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, underscoring investments in infrastructure and development projects.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar expressed their commitment to fulfilling the alliance's promises, emphasizing inclusivity and regional balance. The state's financial strategy aligns with the goal of transforming Maharashtra into a USD 5 trillion economy by 2047, reaffirming its role as India's economic powerhouse.

