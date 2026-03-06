Government Mobilizes Support for Exporters Amidst West Asia Crisis

The government is set to use all available policy tools and support measures to assist domestic exporters amid the West Asia crisis, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday. An inter-ministerial group has been established to tackle issues on a daily basis.

Spearheading efforts to alleviate problems faced by exporters due to the disruptions in goods movement caused by the US, Israel, and Iran conflict, Minister Goyal assured that every policy tool would be utilized to support them. This includes addressing high war-risk surcharges and assisting ships stranded in international waters.

Highlighting West Asia's critical role as a trading partner, with imports valued at USD 98.7 billion in 2025, Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining international commitments. Exporters have urged higher RoDTEP rates and relief from rising logistics costs, seeking solutions similar to those provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

