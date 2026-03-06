Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Maharashtra Chemical Factory, 11 Injured

An explosion at the Dr Khan Industrial Consultants unit in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district has injured at least 11 people, mostly workers. The factory, known for producing specialty silica-based chemicals, is located around 250 km from Mumbai. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

An explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday left at least 11 individuals injured, most of whom were workers, according to police reports. The incident occurred at the Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC) unit in the Lote Parshuram MIDC, a chemical zone about 250 km from Mumbai.

DKIC, a reputed manufacturer of specialty silica-based chemicals and intermediates, serves a diverse range of industries including steel, textile, paints, and electronics. Following the accident, the injured were promptly admitted to a local hospital. The authorities are diligently investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

This incident highlights the potential risks associated with chemical manufacturing and the urgent need for stringent safety measures within industrial zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

