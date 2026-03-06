Explosion Rocks Maharashtra Chemical Factory, 11 Injured

An explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday left at least 11 individuals injured, most of whom were workers, according to police reports. The incident occurred at the Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC) unit in the Lote Parshuram MIDC, a chemical zone about 250 km from Mumbai.

DKIC, a reputed manufacturer of specialty silica-based chemicals and intermediates, serves a diverse range of industries including steel, textile, paints, and electronics. Following the accident, the injured were promptly admitted to a local hospital. The authorities are diligently investigating to determine the cause of the explosion.

This incident highlights the potential risks associated with chemical manufacturing and the urgent need for stringent safety measures within industrial zones.

