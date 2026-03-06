Navigating Policy Choices Amid Global Uncertainty: SJM's Strategic Summit

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is set to address pressing policy choices for India during its national council meeting in Jaipur, spanning two days from March 7. The discussions will revolve around the country's stance amidst prevailing global challenges such as wars, trade disruptions, and shifting geopolitical landscapes.

Central to the agenda is the analysis of options following the US Supreme Court's rejection of major tariffs implemented by former President Trump. Attendees will deliberate on how India can achieve 'Aatmanirbhar' or self-reliance, in light of current economic upheavals and strained global trade networks.

Additionally, the meeting will explore the implications of artificial intelligence as both a potential disruptor and a catalyst for growth, along with discussions on creating a digital public infrastructure, climate change strategies, and development methodologies grounded in Indian principles. Representatives from various states and organizations are slated to participate.