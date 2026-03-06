India's Strategic Move in Global Oil Market Amidst Middle East Tensions

Indian refiners are capitalizing on a U.S.-granted 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil adrift in Asian waters. This comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East cause supply disruptions, prompting the use of Russian oil to stabilize India's energy requirements.

The waiver, permitting the acquisition of oil loaded before March 2026, creates a temporary reservoir for India's crude oil needs. However, concerns remain regarding the legality of sourcing from sanctioned entities, prompting refiners to seek legal advice.

Despite international pressure, India maintains diverse energy sourcing policies, emphasizing a strategic balance amidst rising competition from Chinese refiners vying for the same resources. This action highlights India's geographical and economic agility in facing global oil market uncertainties.

