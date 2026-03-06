Punjab Slashes Electricity Tariffs: Relief for Households and Businesses

The Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has introduced a new tariff order for 2026-27, slashing electricity tariffs significantly for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers. The revised rates, effective from April 1, 2026, reflect operational efficiencies and a strong focus on consumer interests.

Domestic consumers will continue benefiting from free electricity under the state government's widely popular initiative, while tariffs beyond the free quota have been reduced. Furthermore, fixed charges for various consumer categories have also been lowered, promising overall relief amounting to Rs 7,851.91 crore.

Power Minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted efforts by the Punjab government to balance consumer-friendly policies with industrial growth. The order also emphasizes clean mobility, with reduced tariffs for electric vehicle charging stations. Punjab's proactive measures have ensured a strong power sector, evident from the high profitability of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

