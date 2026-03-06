Global Bond Markets Brace Amid Middle East Tensions

Global government bond markets are enduring one of their toughest weeks, driven by escalating Middle East tensions that heighten inflation concerns. The conflict has disrupted crude oil supplies, resulting in the largest spike in prices since the COVID-19 pandemic's peak volatility.

German and U.S. bond yields saw sharp increases, signaling a broader market adjustment amid fears of additional energy costs fuelling inflation. Investors are bracing for a series of policy shifts from central banks, as inflation expectations climb amid geopolitical instability.

The bond market turmoil reflects investor concerns over future rate hikes, with key economic indicators suggesting a volatile trajectory for global financial markets, spurred by unexpected geopolitical and economic developments.

