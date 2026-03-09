Left Menu

India's FTAs: A Boon for Pharma and Healthcare

India's recent finalization of nine free trade agreements (FTAs) opens significant business opportunities for its pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. These FTAs with nations including the UK, US, and Australia pave the way for growth in the medtech field and a comprehensive healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:04 IST
India's FTAs: A Boon for Pharma and Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that signals considerable growth potential, India has finalized nine free trade agreements (FTAs) offering expansive opportunities for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced this on Monday, emphasizing the agreements' strategic advantages.

India's FTAs span major global partners such as the UK, US, Mauritius, Australia, the UAE, the European Union, EFTA nations, Oman, and New Zealand. While pacts with countries like Mauritius and Australia are already operational, others are anticipated to commence shortly.

Minister Goyal encouraged industry stakeholders to leverage these agreements actively. He underscored the necessity of evolving a robust, holistic healthcare framework within India to maximize these potential benefits. Further negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and Eurasian regions are reportedly advancing well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Boosts Domestic LPG Production to Meet Rising Demand

India Boosts Domestic LPG Production to Meet Rising Demand

 Global
2
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
3
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
4
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026