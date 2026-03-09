India's FTAs: A Boon for Pharma and Healthcare
India's recent finalization of nine free trade agreements (FTAs) opens significant business opportunities for its pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors according to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. These FTAs with nations including the UK, US, and Australia pave the way for growth in the medtech field and a comprehensive healthcare system.
- Country:
- India
In a move that signals considerable growth potential, India has finalized nine free trade agreements (FTAs) offering expansive opportunities for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced this on Monday, emphasizing the agreements' strategic advantages.
India's FTAs span major global partners such as the UK, US, Mauritius, Australia, the UAE, the European Union, EFTA nations, Oman, and New Zealand. While pacts with countries like Mauritius and Australia are already operational, others are anticipated to commence shortly.
Minister Goyal encouraged industry stakeholders to leverage these agreements actively. He underscored the necessity of evolving a robust, holistic healthcare framework within India to maximize these potential benefits. Further negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and Eurasian regions are reportedly advancing well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- FTAs
- pharmaceutical
- healthcare
- Piyush Goyal
- trade agreements
- UK
- US
- Australia
- opportunity
ALSO READ
Court Push for Passport Seizure in Swami Avimukteshwaranand Case
Ukrainian Gold Controversy: Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
UK Stocks Plunge Amid Inflation and Middle East Tensions
Ukraine Ready for Peace Amid Global Tensions
Design Must Become Strategic Capability for Viksit Bharat: Piyush Goyal