India's FTAs: A Boon for Pharma and Healthcare

In a move that signals considerable growth potential, India has finalized nine free trade agreements (FTAs) offering expansive opportunities for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced this on Monday, emphasizing the agreements' strategic advantages.

India's FTAs span major global partners such as the UK, US, Mauritius, Australia, the UAE, the European Union, EFTA nations, Oman, and New Zealand. While pacts with countries like Mauritius and Australia are already operational, others are anticipated to commence shortly.

Minister Goyal encouraged industry stakeholders to leverage these agreements actively. He underscored the necessity of evolving a robust, holistic healthcare framework within India to maximize these potential benefits. Further negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and Eurasian regions are reportedly advancing well.

(With inputs from agencies.)