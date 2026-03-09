Airline Industry in Turmoil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Airline stocks took a nosedive on Monday as airfares soared amidst escalating U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, leading to a surge in oil prices and fears of a severe travel decline. This turmoil has raised concerns about the potential grounding of numerous aircraft globally.

Oil prices spiked 15% to surpass $105 per barrel, the highest since 2022, due to supply cuts and anticipated shipping disruptions. Brent crude futures even surged up to 29% at one point. Jet fuel costs have doubled, further challenging airlines already struggling with rerouted flights around Middle Eastern conflict zones and the logistical chaos of stranded passengers.

Some industry experts warn that without immediate reprieve, many carriers might suspend operations. Notable losses hit Asian airlines, including Korean Air Lines, while major U.S. airlines also saw a downturn. Rising airfare costs threaten to curb travel demand, compounding financial pressures on the industry largely due to increased operational expenses.

