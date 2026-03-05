Return from Turmoil: Rajasthani Groups Reunite after Dubai Stranded Ordeal

Six Bikaner youths and a group of Jodhpur devotees have returned to Rajasthan after being stranded in Dubai amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The travelers faced harrowing experiences, including missile attacks in their vicinity.

The returnees shared their journey through Muscat, Goa, and Delhi, expressing gratitude for their safe return but emphasizing the anxiety faced by their families during this time. Both groups cited the critical role of assistance from fellow Indians in Dubai and the efforts of the Maheshwari community in facilitating their return.

The travelers urged the Indian government to swiftly help those still stranded in the region, as the suspension of flights and volatile conditions continue to pose challenges. The narratives of their ordeal serve as a reminder of the human cost of geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)