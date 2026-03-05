Embassy Staff Ordered to Shelter Amid Potential Threat in Riyadh
Diplomats and embassy staff in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter have been instructed to shelter in place due to a potential threat. Three individuals with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the alert, but details remain sparse. Reporting by Timour Azhari in Riyadh provides an update on the ongoing situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:22 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Diplomats and embassy staff stationed in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter have been instructed to shelter in place, citing a potential security threat as the reason behind the precautionary measure.
Information has been shared by three sources, all possessing direct insight into the unfolding situation, yet specific details about the nature or origin of the threat are currently unavailable.
This development, reported by Timour Azhari from Riyadh, underscores the heightened state of alert affecting international diplomatic personnel within the region.
ALSO READ
British Nationals Advised to Shelter Amid Middle East Tensions
Purim Celebrations Shift to Shelters Amidst Conflict
Struggle for Shelter: Israel's Civilian Resilience Amid Missile Strikes
Israel Takes Shelter: Amidst Rising Tensions with Iran
British Nationals Urged to Shelter Amid Middle East Tensions