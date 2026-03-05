Embassy Staff Ordered to Shelter Amid Potential Threat in Riyadh

Diplomats and embassy staff stationed in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter have been instructed to shelter in place, citing a potential security threat as the reason behind the precautionary measure.

Information has been shared by three sources, all possessing direct insight into the unfolding situation, yet specific details about the nature or origin of the threat are currently unavailable.

This development, reported by Timour Azhari from Riyadh, underscores the heightened state of alert affecting international diplomatic personnel within the region.