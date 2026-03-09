Left Menu

Air India Intensifies Middle East Operations Amid Regional Tensions

As conflict escalates in the Middle East, Air India and its subsidiaries plan 60 flights, including 32 non-scheduled services to and from cities in the region. Other airlines like Akasa Air and IndiGo adjust schedules as well, facing airspace restrictions and closures.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Air India and Air India Express have announced an intensified flight schedule. A total of 60 flights will be conducted, targeting crucial destinations including Jeddah, Muscat, and various cities across the UAE. The airlines aim to strike a balance amid tight airspace restrictions and diplomatic constraints.

The operations include 32 non-scheduled flights specifically bridging Indian cities with the United Arab Emirates. This comes as part of a strategic response to the dynamic geopolitical environment affecting air travel in the region. Airlines like Akasa Air and IndiGo have also taken measures to address the changes caused by these ongoing conflicts.

Akasa Air has adjusted its schedule, temporarily suspending flights to specific Middle Eastern locations, while IndiGo has successfully ferried over 22,000 passengers recently. Both airlines continue to monitor the situation, ensuring the safety of their passengers amid evolving regional dynamics, according to their official statements on social media.

