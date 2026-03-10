West Asian Crisis Stalls India's Exports to Iran

India's export cargoes worth Rs 345 crore are trapped in logistical limbo at Kandla and Mundra ports due to a crisis in West Asia. Parliament was informed on Tuesday about the disruptions affecting shipping and port operations as a result of this regional turmoil.

A detailed report by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, highlighted that nearly 36,000 tonnes of cargo, including rice, tea, and pharmaceuticals, remained stationary at Indian ports. These goods, destined for Iran, face hurdles in movement due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The joint attack led by the United States and Israel against Iran has significantly disturbed maritime routes. Iran, a crucial market for Indian exports, particularly basmati rice, is experiencing severe trade delays amid these developments. Despite the turmoil, US tariffs on countries trading with Iran have not been enacted, Prasada noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)