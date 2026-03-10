Left Menu

West Asian Crisis Stalls India's Exports to Iran

Cargoes valued at Rs 345 crore, earmarked for Iran, are stalled at Indian ports due to disruptions caused by the West Asian crisis. The joint attack by the US and Israel has hindered shipping operations, affecting India's major exports like basmati rice, tea, and pharmaceuticals to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:34 IST
West Asian Crisis Stalls India's Exports to Iran
  • Country:
  • India

India's export cargoes worth Rs 345 crore are trapped in logistical limbo at Kandla and Mundra ports due to a crisis in West Asia. Parliament was informed on Tuesday about the disruptions affecting shipping and port operations as a result of this regional turmoil.

A detailed report by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, highlighted that nearly 36,000 tonnes of cargo, including rice, tea, and pharmaceuticals, remained stationary at Indian ports. These goods, destined for Iran, face hurdles in movement due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The joint attack led by the United States and Israel against Iran has significantly disturbed maritime routes. Iran, a crucial market for Indian exports, particularly basmati rice, is experiencing severe trade delays amid these developments. Despite the turmoil, US tariffs on countries trading with Iran have not been enacted, Prasada noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
2
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
4
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026