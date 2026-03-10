Left Menu

Travel Chaos: Flights Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, 13 inbound flights to Hyderabad and 12 outbound flights were canceled, causing distress among travelers. Social media is abuzz with passengers seeking flight status updates. The airport has faced over 360 cancellations since late February, complicating travel plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST
Travel Chaos: Flights Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad's air travel scene was thrown into chaos Tuesday as 13 flights from Middle East nations were scrapped amid the region's ongoing conflict, airport sources revealed.

Adding to the turmoil, 12 flights bound for Middle Eastern countries also faced cancellation, leaving many passengers stranded and confused.

Social media buzzed with inquiries from perturbed travelers, like Rohit Chalumuri, who questioned schedule updates for his itinerary to Kuwait and New York, adding to the airport's logistical challenges caused by over 360 cancellations within a two-week span.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
2
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
4
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026