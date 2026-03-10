Travel Chaos: Flights Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict
Amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, 13 inbound flights to Hyderabad and 12 outbound flights were canceled, causing distress among travelers. Social media is abuzz with passengers seeking flight status updates. The airport has faced over 360 cancellations since late February, complicating travel plans.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad's air travel scene was thrown into chaos Tuesday as 13 flights from Middle East nations were scrapped amid the region's ongoing conflict, airport sources revealed.
Adding to the turmoil, 12 flights bound for Middle Eastern countries also faced cancellation, leaving many passengers stranded and confused.
Social media buzzed with inquiries from perturbed travelers, like Rohit Chalumuri, who questioned schedule updates for his itinerary to Kuwait and New York, adding to the airport's logistical challenges caused by over 360 cancellations within a two-week span.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- flights
- cancellations
- Hyderabad
- Middle East
- travel
- airport
- conflict
- passengers
- social media
- updates
ALSO READ
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict
Dense Fog Creates Chaos for Air Travelers
European Markets Rally as Investor Sentiment Soars Amidst U.S.-Israeli Conflict
Chhattisgarh CM Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Global Conflict-Induced Shortages
Global Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict and Rising Fuel Prices