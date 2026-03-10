Travel Chaos: Flights Canceled Amid Middle East Conflict

Hyderabad's air travel scene was thrown into chaos Tuesday as 13 flights from Middle East nations were scrapped amid the region's ongoing conflict, airport sources revealed.

Adding to the turmoil, 12 flights bound for Middle Eastern countries also faced cancellation, leaving many passengers stranded and confused.

Social media buzzed with inquiries from perturbed travelers, like Rohit Chalumuri, who questioned schedule updates for his itinerary to Kuwait and New York, adding to the airport's logistical challenges caused by over 360 cancellations within a two-week span.

