Sriperumbudur: The Driving Force Behind Tamil Nadu's Economic Surge

Once a quiet rural area, Sriperumbudur is now at the heart of Tamil Nadu's robust economic engine, propelling the state's growth to an impressive 11.2% in the 2024-25 period. This transformation is attributed to high human capital and industrial efficiency.

Sriperumbudur has become a powerhouse of manufacturing, attracting giants such as Samsung, Foxconn, and Dell, along with a network of component suppliers serving both domestic and international markets. The area has generated jobs for over 70,000 individuals and is a prime example of how manufacturing-led growth can significantly impact job creation when paired with skill development and fair wages.

Industry leaders highlight that early investments in Sriperumbudur have not only boosted employment but also formalized livelihoods and improved income levels. The industrial boom has also spurred the growth of ancillary sectors like logistics and housing, enhancing regional economic dynamics. With projections to become a USD 150 billion electronics hub by 2030, Sriperumbudur is set to anchor Tamil Nadu's journey to becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030-31.

