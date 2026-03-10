Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-GRAM G

The Rural Development Ministry has outlined plans to transition from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) to the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM G). Minister Kamlesh Paswan assured the Lok Sabha that smooth continuity of wage employment for workers is a priority during this transition.

Addressing structural issues of the current scheme, consultations across various stakeholders, including states, civil society, and experts, highlighted the need for an integrated rural development framework. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of addressing these deeper challenges to improve participation, transparency, and digital governance.

A shift towards comprehensive rural infrastructure creation is imperative, moving from fragmented services to a cohesive, future-oriented approach. This ensures fairness in resource distribution, aiming to reduce disparities and promote inclusive growth across rural India.

