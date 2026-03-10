Left Menu

Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-GRAM G

The Rural Development Ministry is designing rules to transition from the MGNREGA scheme to VB-GRAM G, ensuring uninterrupted wage employment for workers. Consultations with stakeholders aim to address structural issues and promote an integrated rural development framework for inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:42 IST
The Rural Development Ministry has outlined plans to transition from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) to the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM G). Minister Kamlesh Paswan assured the Lok Sabha that smooth continuity of wage employment for workers is a priority during this transition.

Addressing structural issues of the current scheme, consultations across various stakeholders, including states, civil society, and experts, highlighted the need for an integrated rural development framework. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the importance of addressing these deeper challenges to improve participation, transparency, and digital governance.

A shift towards comprehensive rural infrastructure creation is imperative, moving from fragmented services to a cohesive, future-oriented approach. This ensures fairness in resource distribution, aiming to reduce disparities and promote inclusive growth across rural India.

