Revolutionary Shift: Zoox Seeks Approval for Steering-Wheel-Free Robotaxis

Zoox, Amazon.com's self-driving unit, seeks NHTSA approval to roll out 2,500 steering-wheel-free robotaxis, marking a milestone for the American autonomous vehicle industry. The petition calls for exemptions from federal safety standards. The approval process has experienced delays amid manufacturers' frustrations with NHTSA's pace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:14 IST
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Tuesday that it is inviting public input on a petition filed by Zoox, Amazon.com's self-driving division. Zoox aims to deploy up to 2,500 robotaxis designed without steering wheels. This move seeks to exempt them from federal vehicle safety standards designed for human-operated vehicles.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted this as a key moment towards facilitating a streamlined approach to deploying autonomous vehicle fleets commercially. Despite having the authority to approve 2,500 such vehicles per manufacturer annually, the NHTSA has historically been slow in processing exemption requests, prompting frustration among automakers.

Zoox's fully autonomous electric robotaxi, unveiled in 2020, reaches speeds of up to 75 mph and features unique seating arrangements. Similar initiatives, such as GM's past attempts to deploy vehicles without traditional controls, have faced regulatory challenges. The NHTSA is now expected to implement new standards reflecting this innovative technology.

